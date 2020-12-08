(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 8)

The U.S. Congress has introduced the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2021 fiscal year which establishes the "Pacific Deterrence Initiative" aimed at containing China's rise in the Indo-Pacific region. The initiative calls for the U.S. government to "reconsider" deployment of its armed forces and major military equipment in countries using 5G technology from Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE. The U.S. Congress has earmarked $2.2 billion to implement the initiative as part of the act.