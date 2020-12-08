(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 8)

Moon said he "desperately hopes the current crisis serves as the last pain for our democracy and reform," underscoring the need to "diffuse the power of the top law enforcement agency" for the sake of the people as "it is the biggest task of my administration." He expressed his hope for the establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) as soon as possible. As expected, the focus of his remarks was on the launch of the new law enforcement body above the prosecution.