BTS becomes first S. Korean act to break into top 10 on Billboard's radio chart
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- BTS, one of the world's most popular pop groups, has become the first all-South Korean act to make it into the top 10 on Billboard's Radio Songs chart.
The group's hit single "Dynamite" moved up a spot to rank No. 10 on the chart measuring radio airplay in the United States, Billboard reported on Monday (U.S. time). The all-English track had earlier made history by becoming the first song by a Korean act to top Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100.
"This week, it becomes BTS' first Radio Songs top 10. The single is also the first Radio Songs top 10 by an all-South Korean act; previously, PSY hit a No. 12 high with 'Gangnam Style' in 2012," the U.S. music publication and chart tracker said.
The upbeat disco-pop track, meanwhile, ranked No. 10 on the main singles chart, down seven notches from No. 3 last week.
The septet's new ballad "Life Goes On," which debuted at No. 1 on the main singles chart fell to No. 28. The Billboard reported that it marked the "second-greatest fall from the top spot, behind only the 1-33 plummet for 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's 'Trollz' on the July 4-dated chart."
The song, which was the first song mostly sung in Korean to top the Billboard, was BTS' third No. 1 on the main singles chart following "Dynamite" and "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)," recorded with U.S. singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685.
Earlier this week, "BE," the seven-member group's latest album fronted by "Life Goes On," reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the main albums chart.
The full chart for the week ending Dec. 3 will be updated on Tuesday (U.S. time).
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
3
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
'MIC Drop' becomes 4th BTS music video to hit 800 mln views
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of further virus spike to over 900 next week as new infections above 600 for 2nd day
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases above 600 for 2nd day, stricter virus curbs imminent in greater Seoul
-
5
S. Korea to announce COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans: official