Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 December 08, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 04/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 05/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 06/-2 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 05/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/08 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-1 Cloudy 10

Busan 09/02 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!