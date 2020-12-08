(LEAD) Hyundai unveils GV70 SUV amid pandemic
(ATTN: ADDS executive comment in 4th para)
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday unveiled the GV70, the second SUV model under its independent Genesis brand, in a world premiere as it strives to gain a share in the high-end vehicle market.
The midsized GV70 will be launched with a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, a 3.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, with potential price tags between 49 million won and 75 million won (US$45,000-$69,000), the company said in a statement.
Hyundai plans to launch the GV70 in the domestic market later this year and in the United States and other global markets next year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The company will decide on the launching schedules of the GV70 in each market (next year) depending on market demands and coronavirus conditions," Hyundai Vice President Ina Lee said in an online briefing.
Hyundai applied its "athletic elegance" design language to the GV70 following the similar aesthetic of the GV80 SUV, which was launched in the local market in January.
The GV70 comes with eight air bags and Signature Genesis design elements that include a deep crest grille, high-tech quad lamps and large front air intakes.
Safety features include forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, intelligent speed limit assist, driver attention warning, forward attention warning systems and advanced rear occupant alert systems.
The current Genesis lineup is composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 SUV. The GV70 SUV and an all-electric car will be added to the lineup by 2021.
The GV70 is an important model for Hyundai to revive sales in the U.S. The GV80 went on sale in the world's most important automobile market last month.
From January to November, Hyundai's U.S. vehicle sales fell 11 percent to 555,991 units from 624,051 during the same period of last year as the pandemic weighed on consumer sentiment.
Globally, its sales declined 16 percent in the first 11 months to 3,369,055 units from 4,026,075 a year ago.
