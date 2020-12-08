USFK under fire over no-mask dance party amid virus resurgence
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) is facing criticism over a dance party held at one of its bases last week at which participants did not wear face masks amid South Korea's heightened social distancing scheme to stem the resurgence of new coronavirus cases.
The party took place at Flightline Tap Room at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Friday, with dozens of people dancing side by side without wearing masks, according to officials.
On the same day, South Korea's daily number of new COVID-19 cases reached a near nine-month high of 629, with authorities urging citizens to cancel non-vital face-to-face gatherings.
The Seoul government has requested the U.S. military to follow antivirus measures. The U.S. military said Monday that the bar was "closed effective immediately, per command directive."
"The facility has been closed, and we are looking into the matter," a USFK official said.
Under the USFK antivirus rules currently in place, its members are ordered to keep a minimum 1 meter of social distance and to wear masks when such separation is impossible. It also orders its personnel to avoid large crowds and to follow all South Korean rules, directives and laws.
When the party took place, the Seoul metropolitan area was put under social distancing Level 2 -- the third-highest among the country's five-tier virus alert system -- with indoor exercises practiced by groups and year-end parties hosted by hotels banned.
As of Monday, 408 USFK-affiliated individuals have tested positive for the new virus.
South Korea reported 594 new infections on Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 38,755.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
3
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
Unification ministry welcomes passage of anti-leafleting bill by parliamentary committee
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of further virus spike to over 900 next week as new infections above 600 for 2nd day
-
4
S. Korea to announce COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans: official
-
5
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people