4 more service members test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Four more service members tested positive for the new coronavirus amid continued cluster infections at barracks, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Three Army officers at the Sangmudae Artillery School in the southwestern county of Jangseong were confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with a colleague who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported at Sangmudae has grown to 30.
One soldier stationed in the western city of Incheon also showed symptoms while in isolation after contacting a patient at his unit, bringing the total number of patients there to nine, the ministry said.
Up until Tuesday morning, the military has reported a total of 431 coronavirus cases since the pandemic broke out in the country early this year, with the figure growing faster since mid-November.
Currently, 1,688 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 7,011 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, the country reported 594 new virus cases on Tuesday, including 566 domestically transmitted ones, raising the total caseload to 38,755.
