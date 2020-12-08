Seoul stocks extend losses late Tue. morning on virus concerns
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Tuesday morning, as investors turned risk-averse on concerns over the new coronavirus resurgence in global markets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 30.56 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,714.88 as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI fared poorly after setting an all-time high for a fifth straight session the previous day.
Investor sentiment weakened as the country's daily new COVID-19 cases continued to hover near the 600-mark despite the tightened social distancing scheme.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.49 percent to 30,069.79 points on rising COVID-19 cases and disappointing jobless data in the United States. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.45 percent, but the S&P 500 lost 0.19 percent.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 2.97 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, dropped 3.36 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO declined 1.3 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem fell 1.1 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 1.47 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics shed 4.43 percent, and Celltrion declined 4.09 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver fell 1.21 percent, with its rival Kakao down 1.95 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,084.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
3
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
Unification ministry welcomes passage of anti-leafleting bill by parliamentary committee
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of further virus spike to over 900 next week as new infections above 600 for 2nd day
-
4
S. Korea to announce COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans: official
-
5
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people