Seoul city to extend COVID-19 test hours amid rapid virus spread
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will extend the opening hours of public coronavirus test centers until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.
Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, told a virtual press briefing that the extended hours will help expand testing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the greater Seoul area.
She also said the city will reinstall drive-thru test centers as part of the effort.
Seoul reported 214 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 200 infections a day, including a record high of 295.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
