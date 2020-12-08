Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding wins US$450 mln order for Myanmar offshore plant

All News 12:02 December 08, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has bagged a US$450 million deal to build an offshore plant in seas off Myanmar.

Under the deal, the construction of the offshore facility will be completed by 2024, the company said in an emailed statement.

The plant will be built in the Shwe undersea gas field in the Bay of Bengal, Korea Shipbuilding said.

The deal was signed with South Korea's POSCO International developing gas fields in waters off Myanmar.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Dec. 8, 2020, shows an offshore plant built by the company in 2013 in the Shwe gas field in waters off Myanmar. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

#Korea Shipbuilding #offshore plant order
