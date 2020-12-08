Korea Shipbuilding wins US$450 mln order for Myanmar offshore plant
All News 12:02 December 08, 2020
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has bagged a US$450 million deal to build an offshore plant in seas off Myanmar.
Under the deal, the construction of the offshore facility will be completed by 2024, the company said in an emailed statement.
The plant will be built in the Shwe undersea gas field in the Bay of Bengal, Korea Shipbuilding said.
The deal was signed with South Korea's POSCO International developing gas fields in waters off Myanmar.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
National Assembly passes bill on allowing recognized pop stars to defer enlistment
-
3
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
4
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
Most Saved
-
1
Special street project celebrating BTS singer Jin's birthday opens in Seoul
-
2
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
3
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
-
5
Unification ministry welcomes passage of anti-leafleting bill by parliamentary committee
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of further virus spike to over 900 next week as new infections above 600 for 2nd day
-
4
S. Korea to announce COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans: official
-
5
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people