Public sector aims for 37.5 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public sector aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decade by 37.5 percent from the 2017 level, the environment ministry said Tuesday.
The new target is designed to support the Moon Jae-in government's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, which means to effectively reduce carbon emissions to zero.
It is higher than the target of 24.4 percent set for the country as a whole and applies to the central government, local governments, education offices and public agencies.
Compared to the average emission level for 2007-2009, which is used as the standard, the goal is to reduce emissions in the public sector by 50 percent.
The ministry said it has revised public sector energy guidelines to include the new goal. The guidelines will be subject to a public review over the next 20 days.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
2
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
3
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
4
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
5
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
1
(3rd LD) BTS makes history as 'Life Goes On' becomes first Korean song to top Billboard main singles chart
-
2
K-pop soloist BoA says 'responsibility' is what keeps her going
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. says China's failure to enforce sanctions delaying N. Korea denuclearization
-
4
Unification ministry welcomes passage of anti-leafleting bill by parliamentary committee
-
5
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise social distancing to Level 2.5 in capital area
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns of further virus spike to over 900 next week as new infections above 600 for 2nd day
-
3
S. Korea to announce COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans: official
-
4
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people
-
5
2nd-strongest virus curbs to be applied in greater Seoul area from Tuesday