KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,910 DN 50
LotteFood 321,500 DN 4,500
NEXENTIRE 6,050 0
CHONGKUNDANG 174,500 DN 11,500
KCC 167,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 171,500 DN 2,500
KAL 26,700 UP 900
AmoreG 54,200 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 186,500 DN 7,000
BukwangPharm 24,750 DN 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,000 UP 50
TaekwangInd 767,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 6,640 DN 180
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15300 DN300
KiaMtr 63,100 DN 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 140,000 DN 4,500
SK hynix 115,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 517,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,500 DN 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,150 UP 200
Daesang 25,550 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,735 DN 30
ORION Holdings 13,050 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 36,600 DN 1,850
Kogas 28,050 DN 700
Hanwha 25,650 DN 250
DB HiTek 35,000 DN 300
CJ 79,500 UP 300
JWPHARMA 32,950 DN 700
LGInt 19,650 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 7,290 DN 270
SBC 10,100 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 22,900 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 33,800 DN 250
HITEJINRO 31,300 DN 200
Yuhan 67,000 DN 2,800
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 51,300 DN 300
