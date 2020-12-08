KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 81,300 DN 2,100
LG Corp. 75,000 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 91,000 DN 3,800
BoryungPharm 18,700 DN 1,050
L&L 10,200 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 DN 750
Shinsegae 233,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 289,500 DN 4,000
Hyosung 79,700 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 74,800 DN 12,200
Celltrion 350,000 DN 53,500
SGBC 40,850 UP 1,850
GCH Corp 35,800 DN 1,350
LotteChilsung 104,000 UP 500
Binggrae 55,100 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,190 DN 170
POSCO 265,500 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,400 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 175,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,500 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,910 DN 15
DB INSURANCE 43,950 DN 250
SamsungElec 71,700 DN 1,200
NHIS 11,600 DN 50
SK Discovery 64,000 UP 200
LS 64,400 DN 1,800
GC Corp 351,000 DN 14,500
GS E&C 34,100 DN 450
LOTTE 34,300 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,900 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 553,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 231,500 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,990 DN 60
SKC 85,100 UP 900
HtlShilla 81,300 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 161,000 0
Hanssem 97,300 DN 700
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,400 DN 100
KSOE 101,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
