HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 UP 450

GS Retail 33,600 DN 200

Ottogi 553,000 DN 3,000

IlyangPharm 60,400 DN 2,500

F&F 83,500 DN 1,000

MERITZ SECU 3,740 DN 30

Hanchem 155,500 DN 1,000

KorZinc 392,000 DN 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,960 DN 20

SYC 51,900 DN 500

HyundaiMipoDock 47,350 DN 750

LS ELECTRIC 52,600 DN 100

IS DONGSEO 47,900 DN 550

S-Oil 69,900 DN 800

LG Innotek 162,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,000 DN 6,500

HMM 12,750 UP 450

HYUNDAI WIA 48,800 DN 1,700

OCI 67,700 DN 2,100

KumhoPetrochem 139,500 UP 3,000

Mobis 242,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,950 DN 250

HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 DN 250

S-1 80,500 UP 400

KEPCO 21,500 DN 400

SamsungSecu 40,850 DN 750

KG DONGBU STL 11,200 DN 550

UNID 43,800 DN 450

DWS 28,800 UP 200

SKTelecom 240,000 UP 1,000

S&T MOTIV 49,250 UP 200

HyundaiElev 39,950 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,250 DN 350

Hanon Systems 15,650 UP 200

SK 243,500 UP 5,000

DAEKYO 3,640 DN 45

GKL 17,000 UP 600

Handsome 29,150 UP 400

Asiana Airlines 5,130 UP 50

COWAY 69,600 DN 1,100

(MORE)