KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 December 08, 2020

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 UP 450
GS Retail 33,600 DN 200
Ottogi 553,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 60,400 DN 2,500
F&F 83,500 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 3,740 DN 30
Hanchem 155,500 DN 1,000
KorZinc 392,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,960 DN 20
SYC 51,900 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 47,350 DN 750
LS ELECTRIC 52,600 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 47,900 DN 550
S-Oil 69,900 DN 800
LG Innotek 162,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 269,000 DN 6,500
HMM 12,750 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 48,800 DN 1,700
OCI 67,700 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 139,500 UP 3,000
Mobis 242,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,950 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 DN 250
S-1 80,500 UP 400
KEPCO 21,500 DN 400
SamsungSecu 40,850 DN 750
KG DONGBU STL 11,200 DN 550
UNID 43,800 DN 450
DWS 28,800 UP 200
SKTelecom 240,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 49,250 UP 200
HyundaiElev 39,950 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,250 DN 350
Hanon Systems 15,650 UP 200
SK 243,500 UP 5,000
DAEKYO 3,640 DN 45
GKL 17,000 UP 600
Handsome 29,150 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 5,130 UP 50
COWAY 69,600 DN 1,100
(MORE)

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
