KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

December 08, 2020

LOTTE SHOPPING 99,900 0
IBK 9,350 DN 110
NamhaeChem 8,270 UP 10
DONGSUH 30,550 DN 1,000
BGF 4,320 UP 15
SamsungEng 13,200 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 124,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,115 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 20,700 DN 200
KT 24,150 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 17,650 0
LG Uplus 11,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,300 UP 100
KT&G 84,100 UP 300
DHICO 14,400 0
LG Display 16,050 DN 50
Kangwonland 23,250 DN 300
NAVER 285,000 DN 4,500
Kakao 374,500 DN 10,500
NCsoft 874,000 UP 3,000
DSME 27,550 DN 600
DSINFRA 8,000 0
DWEC 3,980 DN 10
Donga ST 86,200 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,100 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 362,500 DN 500
DongwonF&B 174,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 29,000 DN 200
LGH&H 1,547,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 811,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,600 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,950 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,350 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 95,000 UP 5,800
Huchems 22,900 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,700 DN 400
