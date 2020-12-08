S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 8, 2020
All News 16:30 December 08, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.708 0.709 -0.1
3-year TB 0.959 0.961 -0.2
10-year TB 1.642 1.646 -0.4
2-year MSB 0.874 0.871 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.211 2.215 -0.4
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
