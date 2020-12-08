S. Korea reports 4 more cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from wild birds
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported four more highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) cases from wild birds on Tuesday, casting concerns over the disease penetrating deeper into local poultry farms.
Local authorities have found the additional cases from the provinces of Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla and North Gyeongsang, indicating that farms are vulnerable to be infected with bird flu nationwide, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea reported its first highly pathogenic AI case in 32 months in late October from Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, from wild birds.
Since then, a whopping 19 highly pathogenic AI cases have been found from wild bird habitats across the country.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.
The growing number of serious AI cases have put strains on local authorities' fight to prevent the disease from striking local farms.
Four poultry farms have reported highly pathogenic cases, with another case under investigation at a quail farm located in Eumseong, 131 kilometers south of Seoul.
Late Monday, an egg farm in Yeoju of Gyeonggi Province reported the country's fourth highly pathogenic case from domestic birds.
The first farm-related case of this year came from Jeongeup, 290 km south of Seoul, on Nov. 28, followed by a second case in Sangju, 270 km southeast of the capital city, on Wednesday.
The third confirmed case was from a duck farm in Yeongam, 308 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday.
