Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. imposes sanctions on 6 entities, 4 vessels related to N. Korea

All News 01:14 December 09, 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Tuesday named six new entities and four vessels subject to sanctions imposed on North Korea.

The six new entities, including London-based Chinese firm Always Smooth Ltd., were put on the U.S. list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN), according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

They include Good Siblings Ltd., also based in London, and Korea Daizin Trading Corp. in Hanoi.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US #North Korea #sanctions
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!