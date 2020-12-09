Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Corruption Investigation Office set for launch this year (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party railroads Corruption Investigation Office bill, totalitarian lawmaking begins (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party railroads Corruption Investigation Office bill, says not time for debate (Donga llbo)
-- 36 million to receive vaccine first in first half of 2021 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party railroads Corruption Investigation Office bill, opposition denounces destruction of rule of law (Segye Times)
-- Britain becomes first to give vaccine, man's counterattack begins (Chosun Ilbo)
-- In S. Korea, we don't know when we will get vaccine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party unilaterally passes Corruption Investigation Office bill (Hankyoreh)
-- Pass, pass, pass ... only the ruling party's gavel was loud (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Vaccines for 44 million secured, inoculation to begin in first half of 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party railroads bills, '3 regulation bills' pass standing committee (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Vaccines for 44 million on the way (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea says will secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people (Korea Herald)
-- New U.S. defense act tests Korea in U.S.-China rivalry (Korea Times)
