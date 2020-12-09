(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 9)

The health authorities should do their best to keep Park's promise. They must set up a system to monitor any side effects here and abroad. It is also important to put a cold supply chain in place as some vaccines, including those of Pfizer, need to be stored in ultra-low temperatures as low as minus 70 degrees Celsius. It is also important to make sure that those vulnerable to the virus, including the elderly and frontline healthcare workers, should be prioritized for vaccination.