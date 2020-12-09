Head of U.S. think tank CSIS awarded S. Korea's highest diplomatic medal
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- John Hamre, president and CEO of a Washington-based think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), was on Tuesday awarded South Korea's highest medal of diplomatic service merit.
Hamre was conferred the Kwanghwa Medal by South Korean Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck in a ceremony held in Washington, according to the Korean Embassy.
"Amb. Lee said the government's decision to give the Kwanghwa Medal to Hamre was based on the recognition of not only his contributions to the development of the South Korea-U.S. alliance while working at the Department of Defense, but also his contributions to the development of the bilateral relationship between South Korea and the United States while serving as president of the CSIS," the embassy said in a press release.
"Also, Amb. Lee noted President Hamre has provided advice to various policymakers, including our former presidents, on ways to develop South Korea-U.S. relations," it added.
Hamre said he fell in love with South Korea when he first visited the country 35 years ago while expressing his gratitude to President Moon Jae-in, according to the embassy.
He promised to continue working for the development of the alliance, it said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
5
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
1
Unification ministry welcomes passage of anti-leafleting bill by parliamentary committee
-
2
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
3
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
4
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
5
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
1
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people
-
3
(LEAD) USFK under fire over no-mask dance party amid virus resurgence
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600, bigger wave of pandemic in offing
-
5
New virus cases under 600, bigger wave of pandemic in offing