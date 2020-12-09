LG signs partnership with Assa Abloy to supply transparent OLED automatic doors
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it has signed a partnership with Swedish door opening solutions firm Assa Abloy Entrance Systems to commercialize automatic sliding doors with transparent OLED displays.
The product combines LG's 55-inch transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) signage and related software with the automated glass sliding doors of Assa Abloy, the South Korean tech firm said.
Such a product can be used in various commercial applications, showing advertisements and other information on doors.
LG Display Co., an LG affiliate, is the world's leading large-size OLED panel maker. Unlike liquid crystal displays, OLED panels have self-lighting pixels and do not require a backlight unit, offering better light transmission.
LG said it plans to expand businesses related with transparent OLED solutions as the pandemic-induced contactless trend is growing in the market. The company expects transparent OLED panels can be used in areas that include shop windows, smart homes and future vehicles.
According to consulting firm Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, the global transparent display market is expected to grow to US$4.9 billion in 2024, with average annual growth of 46 percent.
