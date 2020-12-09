Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:09 December 09, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Incheon 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Suwon 07/-5 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 06/-7 Sunny 60

Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 08/-4 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/05 Sunny 0

Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/02 Cloudy 20

