Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 December 09, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Cloudy 30
Incheon 06/-3 Cloudy 30
Suwon 07/-5 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 08/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 06/-7 Sunny 60
Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 08/-4 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 13/02 Cloudy 20
(END)
