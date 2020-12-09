The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 December 09, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.63 0.63
3-M 0.72 0.72
6-M 0.85 0.86
12-M 0.92 0.92
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
5
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
Most Saved
-
1
Unification ministry welcomes passage of anti-leafleting bill by parliamentary committee
-
2
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
3
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
4
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
5
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people
-
2
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people
-
3
New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) USFK under fire over no-mask dance party amid virus resurgence
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19