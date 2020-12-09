Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO's Lions bring back ace David Buchanan on one-year deal

All News 11:36 December 09, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- American right-hander David Buchanan will be back with his South Korean club Samsung Lions for one more season.

The Lions announced Wednesday they have retained Buchanan on a one-year deal worth up to US$1.5 million. He will get $900,000 in salary and $100,000 as a signing bonus, with a maximum $500,000 up for grabs in incentives.

Buchanan was the Lions' No. 1 starter this year, going 15-7 with a 3.45 ERA. He tied for third in wins and ranked seventh in ERA in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

In this file photo from Aug. 7, 2020, David Buchanan of the Samsung Lions pitches against the SK Wyverns in the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The 31-year-old also set a franchise record for a foreign pitcher by tossing 174 2/3 innings. The Lions had some rotten luck with their foreign hurlers in recent years, and Buchanan provided much-needed stability at the top of the rotation.

The Lions said Buchanan proved himself as one of the top starters in the KBO this year and also set great examples with his work ethic.

Buchanan earned $850,000 in 2020.

KBO clubs can each acquire up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers. Another right-hander, Ben Lively, has been with the Lions the past two years, but he's coming off an injury-plagued 2020, in which he went 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA. The Lions have already announced they would not re-sign their import bat from the 2020 season, Daniel Palka.

In this file photo from Sept. 20, 2020, David Buchanan of the Samsung Lions pitches against the Kiwoom Heroes in the top of the second inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

