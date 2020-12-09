KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KiaMtr 63,700 UP 600
DOOSAN 51,200 DN 100
DaelimInd 82,300 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15500 UP200
AmoreG 57,200 UP 3,000
HyundaiMtr 191,500 UP 5,000
LotteFood 323,500 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,450 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 172,500 DN 2,000
KCC 171,000 UP 4,000
SKBP 172,500 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 24,900 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,400 UP 400
TaekwangInd 766,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,830 UP 190
KAL 27,750 UP 1,050
BoryungPharm 18,700 0
L&L 10,300 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 UP 2,700
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,930 UP 20
LG Corp. 77,000 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 105,500 UP 14,500
DongkukStlMill 7,870 UP 580
Donga Socio Holdings 136,000 DN 4,000
SK hynix 120,500 UP 5,500
Youngpoong 523,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,800 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,200 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 187,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,400 DN 1,200
Kogas 28,550 UP 500
Hanwha 26,100 UP 450
DB HiTek 35,150 UP 150
CJ 81,300 UP 1,800
JWPHARMA 34,100 UP 1,150
LGInt 20,200 UP 550
Shinsegae 245,000 UP 12,000
Nongshim 292,000 UP 2,500
Hyosung 80,300 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
5
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
1
Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
4
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
5
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19
-
2
S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people
-
3
New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to secure COVID-19 vaccines for 44 million people
-
5
(LEAD) New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules