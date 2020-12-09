LOTTE 34,750 UP 450

Binggrae 55,000 DN 100

GCH Corp 34,900 DN 900

LotteChilsung 108,000 UP 4,000

IlyangPharm 58,300 DN 2,100

F&F 84,300 UP 800

SGBC 43,050 UP 2,200

MERITZ SECU 3,775 UP 35

HtlShilla 84,600 UP 3,300

Hanmi Science 72,600 DN 2,200

SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 97,000 DN 300

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,650 UP 250

KSOE 102,000 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,800 DN 350

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,190 0

POSCO 273,000 UP 7,500

SPC SAMLIP 71,800 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,950 UP 450

KUMHOTIRE 3,950 UP 40

DB INSURANCE 43,700 DN 250

SamsungElec 73,900 UP 2,200

NHIS 11,750 UP 150

SK Discovery 64,500 UP 500

LS 67,200 UP 2,800

GC Corp 346,500 DN 4,500

GS E&C 35,150 UP 1,050

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,250 UP 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 566,000 UP 13,000

KPIC 238,500 UP 7,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,150 UP 160

SKC 87,900 UP 2,800

GS Retail 33,800 UP 200

Ottogi 555,000 UP 2,000

SBC 10,500 UP 400

Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 DN 250

Daesang 25,450 DN 100

SKNetworks 4,780 UP 45

ORION Holdings 13,150 UP 100

(MORE)