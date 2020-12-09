KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 34,750 UP 450
Binggrae 55,000 DN 100
GCH Corp 34,900 DN 900
LotteChilsung 108,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 58,300 DN 2,100
F&F 84,300 UP 800
SGBC 43,050 UP 2,200
MERITZ SECU 3,775 UP 35
HtlShilla 84,600 UP 3,300
Hanmi Science 72,600 DN 2,200
SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 97,000 DN 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,650 UP 250
KSOE 102,000 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,800 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,190 0
POSCO 273,000 UP 7,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,800 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,950 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,950 UP 40
DB INSURANCE 43,700 DN 250
SamsungElec 73,900 UP 2,200
NHIS 11,750 UP 150
SK Discovery 64,500 UP 500
LS 67,200 UP 2,800
GC Corp 346,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 35,150 UP 1,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,250 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 566,000 UP 13,000
KPIC 238,500 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,150 UP 160
SKC 87,900 UP 2,800
GS Retail 33,800 UP 200
Ottogi 555,000 UP 2,000
SBC 10,500 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 DN 250
Daesang 25,450 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,780 UP 45
ORION Holdings 13,150 UP 100
