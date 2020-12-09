KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,600 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 34,050 UP 250
HITEJINRO 31,350 UP 50
Yuhan 67,000 0
CJ LOGISTICS 160,500 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 49,300 UP 1,400
S-Oil 71,700 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 163,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 46,750 DN 600
KorZinc 395,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 279,500 UP 10,500
HMM 12,900 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 49,250 UP 450
OCI 69,000 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 141,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 241,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,450 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 2,900
HDC HOLDINGS 11,400 UP 550
S-1 80,500 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,960 0
SYC 51,900 0
Hanchem 161,500 UP 6,000
DWS 29,500 UP 700
UNID 43,850 UP 50
SKTelecom 240,000 0
S&T MOTIV 49,100 DN 150
HyundaiElev 40,300 UP 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,700 UP 450
Hanon Systems 16,350 UP 700
SK 245,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO 22,400 UP 900
SamsungSecu 41,350 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 11,800 UP 600
DAEKYO 3,645 UP 5
GKL 17,100 UP 100
Handsome 30,100 UP 950
Asiana Airlines 5,090 DN 40
COWAY 70,500 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 UP 2,100
