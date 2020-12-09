KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,420 UP 70
NamhaeChem 8,290 UP 20
DONGSUH 31,000 UP 450
BGF 4,350 UP 30
SamsungEng 13,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 UP 500
PanOcean 4,155 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 20,800 UP 100
KT 24,300 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164500 UP9000
LOTTE TOUR 17,300 DN 350
LG Uplus 11,700 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,600 UP 300
KT&G 84,600 UP 500
DHICO 14,550 UP 150
LG Display 16,100 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,700 UP 450
NAVER 288,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 375,000 UP 500
NCsoft 879,000 UP 5,000
DSME 27,650 UP 100
DSINFRA 8,150 UP 150
DWEC 4,300 UP 320
Donga ST 85,800 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,150 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 363,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 175,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 29,400 UP 400
LGH&H 1,555,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 836,000 UP 25,000
KEPCO E&C 16,850 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,500 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,900 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 96,200 UP 1,200
Celltrion 353,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 23,600 UP 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,100 UP 1,400
