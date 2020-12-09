KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 78,000 UP 200
LOTTE Himart 31,050 0
GS 37,700 UP 650
CJ CGV 23,700 UP 750
LIG Nex1 29,050 UP 400
Fila Holdings 42,000 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,100 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 217,000 UP 21,000
LF 14,850 UP 150
FOOSUNG 9,930 UP 580
SK Innovation 185,000 UP 9,000
POONGSAN 29,050 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 46,150 UP 250
Hansae 16,550 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 71,100 UP 300
Youngone Corp 31,200 UP 350
KOLON IND 40,350 UP 450
HanmiPharm 359,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 5,820 UP 120
emart 156,500 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 UP2750
KOLMAR KOREA 46,300 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 66,800 UP 100
DoubleUGames 58,100 DN 400
CUCKOO 96,600 UP 300
COSMAX 98,300 UP 4,100
MANDO 56,000 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 822,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 59,800 UP 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 29,800 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,950 UP 500
Netmarble 128,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S276000 UP6000
ORION 122,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 125,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 383,000 UP 5,500
HDC-OP 25,450 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 UP 50
