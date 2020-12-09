KIH 78,000 UP 200

LOTTE Himart 31,050 0

GS 37,700 UP 650

CJ CGV 23,700 UP 750

LIG Nex1 29,050 UP 400

Fila Holdings 42,000 UP 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,100 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,175 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 217,000 UP 21,000

LF 14,850 UP 150

FOOSUNG 9,930 UP 580

SK Innovation 185,000 UP 9,000

POONGSAN 29,050 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 46,150 UP 250

Hansae 16,550 UP 150

LG HAUSYS 71,100 UP 300

Youngone Corp 31,200 UP 350

KOLON IND 40,350 UP 450

HanmiPharm 359,500 DN 500

BNK Financial Group 5,820 UP 120

emart 156,500 UP 4,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 00 UP2750

KOLMAR KOREA 46,300 UP 1,000

HANJINKAL 66,800 UP 100

DoubleUGames 58,100 DN 400

CUCKOO 96,600 UP 300

COSMAX 98,300 UP 4,100

MANDO 56,000 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 822,000 DN 6,000

INNOCEAN 59,800 UP 1,100

Doosan Bobcat 29,800 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,950 UP 500

Netmarble 128,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S276000 UP6000

ORION 122,000 UP 2,500

BGF Retail 125,500 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 383,000 UP 5,500

HDC-OP 25,450 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 10,000 UP 50

(END)