Moon asks lawmakers to hold hearings on new Cabinet nominees
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in formally requested Wednesday that lawmakers hold confirmation hearings on his picks to serve as new ministers of interior, land, health and gender equality.
Moon signed related documents on the four nominees and submitted them to the National Assembly earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok told reporters.
Last Friday, Moon picked Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol of the ruling Democratic Party as the interior and safety minister and Kwon Deok-cheol, head of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, as health minister.
Byeon Chang-heum, head of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation, also known as LH, was tapped as the new land and transport minister, and Chung Young-ai, head of the Korea Foundation For Women, was nominated to lead the gender equality ministry.
Parliament is legally required to complete the confirmation procedures within 20 days of the president's move, meaning that Dec. 28 is the deadline. Even if lawmakers fail, or refuse, to adopt confirmation hearing reports, the president has the authority to press ahead with the appointments.
