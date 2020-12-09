Singer Chungha to postpone album release after testing positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Singer Chungha, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, will postpone the release of her single and first studio album, slated for this week and early next year, respectively, her agency said Wednesday.
"We decided to put off the scheduled launch of her album," MNH Entertainment said in an announcement posted on a fansite.
Chungha, one of the most bankable female solo artists in K-pop, was originally set to release the single "X" on Thursday before dropping her first full-length album "Querencia" next month.
Since testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, she has canceled her promotional activities and gone into self-isolation, according to MNH Entertainment.
Meanwhile, many K-pop artists who have come into contact with Chungha, including Sana of TWICE, have tested negative for the new coronavirus.
