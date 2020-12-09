S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 9, 2020
All News 16:33 December 09, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.710 0.708 +0.2
3-year TB 0.966 0.959 +0.7
10-year TB 1.656 1.642 +1.4
2-year MSB 0.880 0.874 +0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.214 2.211 +0.3
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
