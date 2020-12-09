Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus vaccines

All News 17:20 December 09, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for the government's efforts to secure a surplus of COVID-19 vaccines despite fiscal burden.

He pointed out that the government has already acquired early access to vaccines for 44 million people, saying, "The end of a long tunnel (in the anti-virus fight) is seen at last."

South Korea will be able to begin inoculation in February or March next year, when an early shipment of vaccines arrives here, he said during an emergency meeting, held at Cheong Wa Dae, on the rapid virus spread in and around Seoul.

But it's still too early to be complacent, he added, and called for continued efforts for extra vaccines even if financial burden is added.

The president also stressed that the safety of vaccines should be "verified enough."

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!