(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 10)

Yet carbon neutrality is an irreversible trend and the current generation's obligation for posterity. As the United States and the European Union are set to begin discussing a carbon border tax, the global economic order will move toward carbon neutrality rapidly. If Korea, a small open economy heavily reliant on trade, fails to keep up with this trend, it might lose its competitiveness in global markets. The government should hurry to create a more concrete carbon neutrality blueprint so that the country's carbon net-zero promise can be kept without fail. All players -- government, businesses and individuals -- should double down on reducing their carbon footprint.

