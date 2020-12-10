(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 10)

Those revisions were nothing but an attempt to dodge criticism of its domineering approach. Despite the party's explanation, companies are still worried that the 3-percent cap on voting rights of owners and their families as the clause can be potentially exploited by speculative forces from foreign countries. For example, even if the 3-percent rule is separately applied to the family of the owner of Samsung Electronics, the total voting rights of domestic shareholders are only 17.7 percent. In comparison, the total voting rights of foreign institutional investors account for a whopping 27.6 percent. If they join forces, they can pose a serious threat to the management of the company.