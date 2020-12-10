U.S. panel again delays ruling on trade secret case involving 2 Korean EV battery makers
WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. trade panel on Wednesday again postponed a much-awaited ruling on a trade secret dispute involving South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK Innovation Co. to Feb. 10.
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) postponed the final ruling slated for Dec. 10 without elaborating on the reason, putting off the schedule for the third time.
LG Energy Solution, which supplies batteries to Tesla and General Motors, filed trade complaints with ITC in early 2019, claiming SK Innovation stole its trade secrets of electric vehicle battery technology by hiring its former employees.
LG Energy Solution is LG Chem Ltd.'s battery subsidiary launched earlier this month and now is in charge of the battery lawsuits.
SK Innovation denied any wrongdoing, but the ITC handed down a preliminary ruling in default judgment in February to support claims by LG Energy Solution.
An adverse ruling could ban SK Innovation from shipping in materials needed to make EV batteries at its U.S. factory in Georgia, which could deal a blow to its clients Volkswagen and Ford Motors.
