Chris Flexen leaves KBO's Bears to sign with Mariners: source

Flexen went 8-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 21 starts for the Bears in the regular season, while missing time with assorted injuries. Flexen was dominant in the postseason as the Bears won the first two rounds to reach the Korean Series. He became the first KBO pitcher to record 10 or more strikeouts in consecutive postseason games and was voted the MVP of the penultimate round after striking out 13 in 10 1/3 innings of two-run ball in one start and one relief appearance against the KT Wiz.