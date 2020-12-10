Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 December 10, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/02 Sleet 30

Incheon 09/04 Sleet 30

Suwon 09/01 Sleet 30

Cheongju 10/00 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 10/00 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 06/-2 Snow 40

Gangneung 12/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 11/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 12/01 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 12/00 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/05 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!