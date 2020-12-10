The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 10, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.56 0.56
2-M 0.64 0.63
3-M 0.73 0.72
6-M 0.85 0.85
12-M 0.92 0.92
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
Most Saved
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
5
Unification minister urges N.K. to refrain from provoking incoming U.S. administration
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19
-
2
New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day; nationwide resurgence accelerating
-
3
(2nd LD) New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules
-
4
(LEAD) New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules
-
5
USFK apologizes for 'no mask' dance parties amid pandemic