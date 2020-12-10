Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin named to All-MLB 2nd Team for 2nd straight year

Ryu led all of baseball with a 2.32 ERA last year. He parlayed that into a four-year, US$80 million contract with the Blue Jays -- the largest free agent deal handed out by the Blue Jays -- and lived up to the billing as the team's new No. 1 starter. In the truncated, 60-game season, Ryu went 5-2 in 12 starts and ranked fourth in the AL with a 2.69 ERA.

