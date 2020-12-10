KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SBC 10,350 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,400 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 38,350 UP 1,550
Hyundai M&F INS 22,600 DN 50
Daesang 25,450 0
SKNetworks 4,810 UP 30
ORION Holdings 13,150 0
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 52,900 UP 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,200 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 34,250 UP 200
HITEJINRO 33,000 UP 1,650
Yuhan 66,100 DN 900
GS E&C 38,150 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 7,230 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 12,350 UP 550
NAVER 286,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 169,000 UP 5,500
TaekwangInd 758,000 DN 8,000
SKBP 178,500 UP 6,000
KCC 171,000 0
KAL 28,300 UP 550
GKL 17,450 UP 350
DAEKYO 3,605 DN 40
LG Corp. 75,800 DN 1,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 106,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 18,800 UP 100
L&L 10,200 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,500 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,600 UP 650
LG Display 16,650 UP 550
Shinsegae 243,000 DN 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,600 UP 200
Kogas 29,350 UP 800
Hanwha 25,800 DN 300
DB HiTek 35,350 UP 200
CJ 82,000 UP 700
JWPHARMA 34,050 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 7,870 0
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
1
New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day; nationwide resurgence accelerating
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19
-
3
USFK apologizes for 'no mask' dance parties amid pandemic
-
4
(2nd LD) New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus vaccines