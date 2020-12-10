KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 83,500 UP 1,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15550 UP50
KiaMtr 63,800 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 130,000 DN 6,000
SK hynix 116,500 DN 4,000
Youngpoong 520,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 57,800 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 191,500 0
BukwangPharm 24,750 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,250 DN 150
LotteFood 320,000 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 6,470 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 173,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 291,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 43,100 UP 50
Hyosung 80,200 DN 100
LOTTE 34,500 DN 250
Binggrae 55,000 0
GCH Corp 35,350 UP 450
LotteChilsung 112,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,170 DN 20
POSCO 272,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,500 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 175,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,950 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,940 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 44,100 UP 400
SamsungElec 72,900 DN 1,000
NHIS 11,850 UP 100
F&F 83,600 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 3,800 UP 25
HtlShilla 84,500 DN 100
Hanmi Science 72,800 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 164,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 96,500 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,300 UP 650
KSOE 102,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,200 DN 600
SK Discovery 64,900 UP 400
