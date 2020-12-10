KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 67,800 UP 600
GC Corp 366,500 UP 20,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,600 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 560,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 235,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,000 DN 150
SKC 87,200 DN 700
GS Retail 34,100 UP 300
Ottogi 552,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 58,900 UP 600
OCI 68,200 DN 800
LS ELECTRIC 58,400 UP 2,900
KorZinc 389,500 DN 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,970 UP 10
SYC 51,900 0
HyundaiMipoDock 47,550 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 51,900 UP 2,600
S-Oil 72,000 UP 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 277,500 DN 2,000
HMM 13,850 UP 950
Mobis 243,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,050 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 11,450 UP 50
S-1 80,500 0
Hanon Systems 15,750 DN 600
SK 243,000 DN 2,500
Handsome 30,100 0
Asiana Airlines 5,030 DN 60
COWAY 70,000 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 UP 1,000
NamhaeChem 8,190 DN 100
DONGSUH 30,400 DN 600
BGF 4,305 DN 45
SamsungEng 13,700 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 125,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,190 UP 35
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 20,700 DN 100
KT 24,200 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 49,050 DN 200
