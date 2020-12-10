Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

December 10, 2020

KumhoPetrochem 139,000 DN 2,500
Hanchem 161,500 0
DWS 29,800 UP 300
UNID 43,800 DN 50
KEPCO 23,800 UP 1,400
SamsungSecu 41,400 UP 50
SKTelecom 238,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 48,000 DN 1,100
HyundaiElev 41,800 UP 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 UP 150
IBK 9,420 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167000 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 17,300 0
LG Uplus 11,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 100
KEPCO KPS 30,150 UP 750
LGH&H 1,531,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 817,000 DN 19,000
KEPCO E&C 17,050 UP 200
Huchems 23,800 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,700 DN 400
KIH 78,000 0
Fila Holdings 42,200 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,500 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,170 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 214,000 DN 3,000
LF 14,550 DN 300
FOOSUNG 9,810 DN 120
KT&G 86,100 UP 1,500
DHICO 14,600 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,700 0
Kakao 370,500 DN 4,500
NCsoft 878,000 DN 1,000
DSME 27,950 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,550 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 364,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 174,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,400 UP 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,300 DN 600
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
