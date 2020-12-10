Moon hails passage of bill on anti-corruption investigative body
All News 15:51 December 10, 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in welcomed the passage of a bill Thursday on facilitating the launch of a non-prosecution body tasked with investigating corruption among senior government officials.
He said it's "fortunate" that the way has been opened for the speedy establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The president expressed expectation that the CIO will be formally set up at the start of 2021, he added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
