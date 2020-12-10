(LEAD) Moon hails passage of bill on anti-corruption investigative body
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks, background info from 4th para; ADDS photo, byline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in welcomed the passage of a bill Thursday on facilitating the launch of a non-prosecution body tasked with investigating corruption among senior government officials.
He said it's "fortunate" that the way has been opened for the speedy establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The president expressed expectation that the CIO will be formally set up at the start of 2021, he added.
Moon's message came a few hours after the National Assembly passed a revision bill intended to expedite the process of picking the head of the CIO, in a 187-99 vote.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP), which holds 174 seats in the 300-member parliament, spearheaded the passage in spite of strong protests by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
Under the new legislation, the ruling bloc would be able to choose an inaugural CIO chief, with the PPP's de-facto right to veto removed.
The establishment of the CIO, independent from the state prosecution service, was one of Moon's major presidential campaign pledges. It's part of a politically controversial drive to reform the prosecution often accused of having excessive power and authority.
Moon was quoted as stressing that the establishment of the CIO is a "long-cherished desire and promise to the people" for thorough investigation into corruption by those in power, including the president, and a corruption-free society.
Prosecutors are among civil servants subject to the CIO's probe over alleged corruption.
A CIO bill was approved in December last year and the legislation took effect in July. But its launch has been delayed amid political disputes over the choice of its first leader.
The DP has accused the PPP of being uncooperative. The conservative opposition party argues that the CIO could be used to cover up possible corruption, especially by presidential aides, as a tool to put pressure on the state prosecution service.
The idea of setting up such an investigative organization was first floated here in the 1990s.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
1
New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day; nationwide resurgence accelerating
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19
-
3
USFK apologizes for 'no mask' dance parties amid pandemic
-
4
(2nd LD) New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus vaccines