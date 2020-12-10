PM asks for private hospitals' cooperation to tackle bed shortage in capital region
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday asked privately held hospitals to cooperate with authorities in dealing with a shortage of hospital beds in the greater Seoul area amid a sharp surge of new virus cases in the region.
"The number of immediately available hospital beds for intensive-care patients in the capital region is in the single digits," Chung said during a meeting with COVID-19 response officials for the capital region encompassing Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.
At the meeting held at Seoul City Hall, Chung underscored the limitations in properly treating critical patients only through public medical facilities. "With earnestness, the government requests proactive cooperation from private hospitals," he said.
Chung's remarks came as the Seoul city government announced Wednesday that it will utilize shipping containers to cope with a hospital bed shortage caused by a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the capital area.
The prime minister also ordered state health authorities to ensure the enhancement of virus tracing capabilities and the diversification of testing methods of local governments.
Chung also said he will personally oversee the government's coronavirus vaccine administration program so that the public can be vaccinated safely and use related treatments without concerns.
