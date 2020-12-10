More Samsung Display workers to be reassigned to Samsung Electronics' chip unit
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- An additional batch of employees at Samsung Display Co. will be reassigned to Samsung Electronics Co.'s semiconductor unit, industry officials said Thursday, following the display maker's decision to discontinue its LCD panel business.
About 400 Samsung Display workers are reportedly to be transferred to Samsung Electronics' device solutions division that manages the semiconductor business.
In August, an estimated 200 Samsung Display employees were reassigned to work at Samsung Electronics' chip factories in Yongin, Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek, all located south of Seoul.
"The reassignment will be carried out as planned, but we cannot confirm how many employees will be transferred," a Samsung Display official said.
Earlier this year, Samsung Display said it will halt its production of LCD TV panels next year to transition quickly to its next-generation quantum-dot display business.
Due to its planned LCD business shutdown, Samsung Display has been moving workers to other Samsung affiliates. Some of them completed their moves to Samsung Biologics Co. and Samsung SDI Co.
