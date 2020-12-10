Virus-hit Jeju Air to receive state funding for survival
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will inject 32.1 billion won (US$29 million) into the virus-hit budget carrier Jeju Air Co. to help it stay afloat amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, a state lender said Thursday.
The Key Industry Stabilization Fund will extend 25.7 billion won in loans to Jeju Air and invest 6.4 billion won in the carrier's convertible bonds, the state-run Korea Development Bank, which operates the fund, said in a statement.
Jeju Air, the country's biggest low-cost carrier, is required to take steps, such as maintaining its current workforce, making efforts to improve its financial status, suspending payments of dividends to shareholders, the statement said.
In the January-September period, Jeju Air's net losses deepened to 268.81 billion won from 17.5 billion won a year earlier as travel demand dried up amid virus fears.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
2
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
BTS tops Billboard's year-end Top Artists Duo/Group chart
-
5
(LEAD) BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
1
BTS wins big, performs at K-pop awards show MAMA 2020
-
2
Go stones, jewel beetle ornaments, guilt-bronze crown unearthed at Silla-era tomb
-
3
(LEAD) Go stones, jewelry unearthed from Silla-era tomb of woman
-
4
Girl group TWICE tests negative for COVID-19: agency
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases at 9-month high of over 600, bigger wave of pandemic in progress
-
1
New virus cases near 700 for 2nd day; nationwide resurgence accelerating
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister says S. Korean FM will 'pay dearly' for remarks on COVID-19
-
3
USFK apologizes for 'no mask' dance parties amid pandemic
-
4
(2nd LD) New infections near 700 despite enhanced social distancing rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus vaccines